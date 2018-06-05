Enhanced Capabilities include User Customization, User Interface Modernization, and Significant Performance Accelerators

Today, Vidsys announced the release of its latest Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software platform, Vidsys Enterprise 2018 Release 1.2, streamlining the operator experience whilst simultaneously catering to customer environments of ever-increasing scale.

The latest release provides performance improvements to the Vidsys reporting and mapping engines, greater and more immediate access to critical information, additional granularity on video replay permissions, user and administrative guides for foreign languages, and support for Microsoft Windows Server 2016.

"This software release signifies our continued commitment and investment in supporting the challenging and ever-changing needs of our loyal customers," said James I. Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Vidsys.

"We're excited to unveil our latest release at IFSEC in London this June," said Ted Kim, Vice President of Product Management for Vidsys. "This release incorporates often-requested capabilities but also continues the Vidsys evolution and pioneering of CSIM. With GDPR now in effect, this release gives our customers the capability to tightly control the egress of data from their system."

Vidsys will be showcasing Vidsys Enterprise 2018 Release 1.2 at the IFSEC International Security Conference as the platform behind the Converged Security Centre. Learn more here.

To learn more about Vidsys Enterprise 2018 Release 1.2, visit the Vidsys website.

About Vidsys

Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, USA, Vidsys provides transformational Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software platform that has been adopted by some of the world's leading brands and technology partners within key verticals including Transportation, Energy, Utility, Healthcare, and Government. Vidsys software has obtained highest levels of information security and assurance from both top-tier global corporations and the US federal government.

Vidsys is hardware, protocol and device agnostic and offers bi-directional, a browser-based platform with industry-specific features and functions that allows sensors, devices, systems, subsystems, and services to be interconnected via APIs and SDKs. The platform collects, correlates and converts vast amounts of data into meaningful and actionable information, based on the organization's risk policy, standards, and compliance requirements. By leveraging mobile and web-based technology, the software can be rapidly deployed and provides real-time situational awareness and information management capabilities.

For more info, please visit www.vidsys.com.

