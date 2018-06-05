WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it will be a 'Founding Partner' sponsor at the 2018 Travelers Championship for the fourth consecutive year. The Travelers Championship, a premier PGA TOUR golf event, will be held from June 18 June 24, 2018 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

"WNS is delighted to continue our association with the Travelers Championship," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "In addition to being a world class golf tournament, The Travelers Championship also gives back to the community by donating 100 percent of the net proceeds to charity. This philosophy aligns well with one of WNS' core values, which is corporate social responsibility centered around positively impacting the global communities in which we live and work."

"This is the fourth year in a row that WNS is joining hands with us as a founding partner. This event brings together sports, business and corporate social responsibility and it is encouraging to have a committed partner like WNS supporting our mission," said Nathan Grube, Tournament Director, Travelers Championship.

The 2018 Tournament will feature some of the world's best professional golfers, including Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and 2017 Travelers Championship winner Jordan Spieth. Last year, the Travelers Championship generated more than $1.7 million for 165 charities, and has generated more than $38 million for regional charities since its inception in 1952.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2018, WNS had 36,540 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

