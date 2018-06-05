Panel of industry experts will discuss how blockchain technology can move beyond cryptocurrency and be applied to data collected in the life sciences

Scientist.com, the life science industry's leading online marketplace for outsourced research services, announced today that it has assembled a panel of experts to discuss the use of blockchain to manage data within the life sciences. Set for June 13, 2018, at 11:30am EDT, the webinar will cover a variety of topics, including the foreseeable benefits and potential challenges of using blockchain within the life sciences; how blockchain can revolutionize the way data is collected, stored and later verified; and how blockchain can potentially advance drug discovery.

"We are excited to have assembled such a distinguished panel on one of the most talked about topics today-how blockchain can be employed within the life sciences," said Christopher Petersen, CTO and Co-Founder of Scientist.com. "Blockchain's ability to ensure the integrity of information is the basis of its use in cryptocurrencies. In the life sciences, blockchain technology has the ability to verify and validate the supply chain and to ensure the integrity of research data."

The panel consists of experts in technology, genomics and blockchain, including Andrew Hessel, PhD, CEO of Humane Genomics Inc.; Ron Ranauro, Founder of Incite Advisors/TrialIO; and Christopher Petersen, CTO and Co-Founder of Scientist.com. The panelists will share their ideas on how blockchain can capture and manage data produced within the life sciences, whether or not blockchain is safe to use with highly confidential information and the role blockchain can play in the capture of the data produced throughout the different phases of the drug discovery process, among other topics. They will also be responding to registered attendees' questions during the webinar.

