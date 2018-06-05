

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth accelerated in April after easing in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade rose an unadjusted 5.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.9 percent increase in March.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales advanced 5.0 percent in April from a year ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in April.



Retail sales, including automotive trade rebounded 4.7 percent yearly in April, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in the prior month. Meanwhile, it was expected to grow by 6.6 percent.



