The "Europe Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Cardiac Pacemaker Market is expected to witness market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in developed nations, rapidly growing cases of cardiac disease in underdeveloped nations, supportive government initiatives, and non-government organizations funding are the factors that are driving the growth of the cardiac pacemaker market. Additionally, favorable reimbursements, advanced diagnostic options, and favorable government initiatives, further accelerating the market expansion.

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Implantable cardiac pacemakers and External cardiac pacemakers. Based on technology, the market covers Single-chamber cardiac pacemakers, Dual-chamber cardiac pacemakers, and Bi-ventricular cardiac pacemakers. The end user segment covers Hospitals, Cardiac Center Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Based on countries, the Cardiac Pacemaker market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Cardiac Pacemaker Market

4. Europe Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

5. Europe Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End-user

6. Europe Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik SE Co. KG

Lepu Medical Technology Co ltd

Cook Medical Group

Medico S.p.A

LivaNova PL

Osypka Medical GmbH

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Medline Industries Inc.

