Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) the world's leading designer of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has received more than $1 Million in orders for its iNetVu Driveaway antenna systems in the month of May.

The orders are for .98m and 1.2m new generation and classic iNetVu vehicle mount antenna systems which will be deployed for oil and gas exploration throughout North America. Several antennas have already shipped, while others will be drawn down over the next few months.

Mobile VSAT systems are critical to exploration markets, and C-COM's offerings provide one-button, auto-acquire capability that deliver broadband Internet, voice, video and data connectivity needed to monitor remote equipment, hasten critical operations, and ensure general welfare of field crews.





Figure 1: C-COM's 1.2m iNetVu Antenna used in exploration





C-COM's motorized antenna systems have long been considered the standard in this and other rapid deployment applications such as emergency response, because of their ease of use, high reliability and cost-effectiveness. There are thousands of iNetVu antennas operating from the coldest and most remote parts of Canada and Russia, to the most scorching and arid conditions of Africa, Australia and the Middle East.

"We are pleased to see a rebound in the oil and gas exploration market, which has been languishing for some time," commented Drew Klein, Director of International Business Development for C-COM Satellite Systems. "C-COM is proud to support the tireless workers in the field with the most reliable VSAT antenna system available for mobile Broadband via satellite."

The Company offers classic and next generation Driveaway, Flyaway, Fixed Motorized, and Backpack systems for any vertical market where communications are challenging due to disruption or deficiency. C-COM has more than 20 different Comm-on-the-Pause antenna models, integrated with all major modem manufacturers, approved with most major satellite operators, and is working closely with more than 500 active dealers in over 100 countries.

Working with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo, the Company has been developing an electronically steerable, Ka-band flat panel antenna system based on phased array technology with the potential to revolutionize satellite's addressable market in all mobility markets: land, airborne and maritime.

ABOUT C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed a proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a geostationary satellite with just the press of a button, enabling high-speed Internet connectivity where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold approximately 8,000 systems to customers in over 100 countries providing service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In partnership with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo's Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS), C-COM has been developing a next generation Ka-band flat panel antenna based on advanced phased array technology for enabling high-throughput mobility applications over satellite: land, airborne and maritime. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about the timing of shipment of additional ordered units and the potential impacts of new technology on the industry all contain forward-looking information. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Orders may take longer to ship than anticipated and orders may be cancelled for any number of reasons, some of which are beyond C-COM Satellite Systems' control. Anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized and new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could have an effect on future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.