Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that the Company's hempSMART brand has relaunched its flagship wellness product hempSMART Brain with 10mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil per serving.

hempSMART Brain has been relaunched and redesigned with an improved formulation that includes 300mg per bottle of Full Spectrum, non-psychoactive, water soluble CBD oil per serving and contains a botanical blend of all-natural plant-based ingredients such as Ashwaganda, Fulvic Acid, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, Bacopa, L-Theanine, Green Tea Extract, and Huperzia Serrata.

hempSMART Brain has been developed to maintain mental clarity, alertness, focus and concentration as well as promote relaxation, restorative sleep, and support the repair and regeneration of brain cells, better known as neurogenesis. This unique formula promises to revolutionize the safe, effective, and natural optimization of brain wellness.

MCOA's CEO Donald Steinberg stated, "After reviewing our hempSMART Brain product, our formulators chose to improve upon the original product by doubling the original dosage of CBD. Our team is proud to be able to welcome our flagship product back onto the market and look forward to the upcoming marketing campaigns."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication, and disclaims CBD as a dietary supplement. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

