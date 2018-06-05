Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") announces the appointment of Martin J. Doane as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of the Directors. Mr. Doane is poised to lead the Company into its global expansion phase.

Mr. Doane brings to Leviathan 27 years' experience as a lawyer and 20 years of concentrated activity in the capital markets and business executive ranks in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Doane also has extensive experience and expertise in the North American cannabis sector. For the last three years, he has served as the Managing Director of Brand Canna Growth Partners ("BCGP"), a Toronto head-quartered private equity firm that has evaluated more than 100 cannabis opportunities throughout North America. As part of his responsibilities at BCGP he was instrumental in financing, building and managing BC-based Santé Veritas Holdings, which is at the final stage of obtaining a cultivation license from Health Canada. Santé Veritas recently announced a merger with three major US companies to form TILT Holdings, which is poised to become one of the most comprehensive cannabis industry platforms in North America.

During his legal career, Mr. Doane has been a partner at Gowlings, a leading Canadian national law firm, a founder, partner and Executive Committee member at Paliare Roland, a top-ranked litigation boutique firm, and a founder and Chairman of Doane, Phillips & Young, Barristers. He has engaged in a diverse litigation practice, involving significant work in the areas of corporate, employment, constitutional, securities, human rights and class action litigation. He appeared as counsel at all levels of court in Canada and has dozens of reported decisions to his credit. Always active in the pro bono sphere, Mr. Doane litigated numerous precedent-setting cases as Special Counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Democracy Watch. He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and Osgoode Hall Law School. He is a recipient of the Golden Jubilee Medal awarded for his contribution to Canadian law in the area of the provision and management of police services.

Mr. Doane commented on his appointment:

"Leviathan is a dynamic organization in one of fastest growing industries in the world, with one of the best acquisition opportunity funnels I have ever seen. It offers a remarkable foundation for building a unique, world class enterprise. Cannabis is both a new economic and medical frontier, and to be chosen to lead Leviathan into this uncharted territory brimming with the potential to improve peoples' lives is extremely gratifying".





Martin J. Doane

Mr. Doane fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Raniero Corsini as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors effective June 4, 2018. The Leviathan Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Corsini for his commitment and service to the Company.

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan plans on executing a series of strategic acquisitions that extend across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally, to support the Company's proprietary brand strategy. This global reach positions the Company to be a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise - one that brings together the best cannabis products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. The Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a ground-breaking marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis sector, and is set to soon add Woodstock Biomed Inc, a late stage applicant under the ACMPR, which is in the process of retrofitting a substantial greenhouse production facility in Pelham, Ontario.

Please visit www.LeviathanCannabis.com

For more information, contact Rick Rogers, Chairman, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416.303.9060 or Jayne Beckwith, COO Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc. at 416.806.0591.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, that the Company intends to actively pursue acquisitions in Canada, in international markets and its intention to position the Company as a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "assets", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant litigation, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: identifying acquisitions; successfully negotiating a definitive agreement with an acquisition target; the conditions to the acquisition being satisfied or waived; finding partners to complete a transaction; and applicable board, shareholder, stock exchange, court and regulatory, approval of any proposed transaction.

