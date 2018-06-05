Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) (Stuttgart: H9) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a Strategic Investor (1166847 BC Ltd.) has committed to invest $1,000,000 CDN in the company's Private Placement at a price of $0.10 per unit. As a result, Hi Ho has agreed to allow 1166847 BC Ltd. first Option to Joint Venture two properties which Hi Ho owns and manages. These properties are 1) Bralorne Gold Property (near Lillooet BC) and 2) NIK Cobalt/Nickel Property located in north central BC.

This corporate strategy will also allow the Strategic Investor to explore additional Hi Ho properties with the prospect of completing further Joint Venture projects. This strategy has the potential to increase shareholder wealth, provide ongoing cash flow and allow management to maintain Hi Ho's competitive fitness and ensure longevity. Hi Ho will retain part ownership of properties and a percentage of NSR. The investor will provide all funding to complete projects.

An ideal strategic investment partnership is when both parties mutually benefit. Hi Ho looks forward to a long and rewarding relationship and the development of at least two of its highly regarded properties.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base-metal mineral deposits in North America and elsewhere.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

William Jorgenson

CEO & CHAIRMAN

