The "Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety PLCs, Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays, and E-Stop Devices), Implementation, Application (Assembly, Material Handling, Packaging, Robotics), Industry, and Region Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The machine safety market was valued at USD 4.14 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6.58 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The key factors driving the growth of the machine safety market include increasing emphasis on industrial safety and proactive safety measures, rising number of accidents in industries, mandatory safety standards and government policies, and growing demand for presence-sensing safety devices. However, failure to protect workers and machines from secondary hazards, along with additional costs associated with machine safety systems, is hindering the growth of the market.

Assembling is a continuous, fast, and precise process; it is required to be error-free. Moving parts of machinery and other potential hazards can cause harm to workers; therefore, it is necessary to adopt machine safety measures for assembly applications. Implementation of machine safety systems in assembly lines involves the use of a shield or device covering hazardous area of a machine to prevent contact with the human body. Machine safety systems ensure injury- and hazard-free working atmosphere; therefore, these systems are of utmost importance in assembly applications.

The market for programmable safety systems (safety PLCs) is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Safety PLCs are considered as the backbone of machine safety systems. Safety PLCs play an important role in ensuring the safety of machines and their operators. These PLCs help in replacing wired relay systems, which are used to bring machine processes to a safe state and/or condition.

Safety PLC systems also help in the implementation of safety standards and safety-related programming for automated machines. In addition, programmable safety systems can be easily used in close conjunction with other systems. Owing to these factors, the machine safety market for programmable safety systems is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

