Kony DBX is the Next-Generation Digital Banking Experience Platform and Application Suite to Empower Banks and Credit Unions to Accelerate their Digital Roadmap

Kony, Inc., a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced the launch of its Kony DBX digital banking platform and application suite to help banks and credit unions cost-effectively accelerate their digital strategy. This announcement marks a major advancement of Kony's strategic focus on digital banking, which brings together more than a decade of digital expertise across multiple industries, advanced technology solutions and an expansive partner network. Kony is also the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform to help banks and credit union deliver frictionless digital experiences across all customer touchpoints, with greater business agility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005661/en/

Excited to introduce KonyDBX the Next-Generation Digital Banking Experience Platform Application Suite to empower banks credit unions to accelerate their digital roadmap (Graphic: Business Wire)

As consumer preference has shifted more to digital, many banks and credit unions are at a disadvantage compared to big banks and innovative fintech startups. This is mainly due to outdated, complex legacy systems, which make it challenging for regional, community banks and credit unions to digitally transform. The Kony Digital Banking Platform is the industry's first purpose-built platform for digital banking that empowers banks and credit unions to cost-effectively deliver exceptional digital customer experiences seamlessly and securely across all of its banking services and channels. In addition, the Kony DBX Retail Banking app offers easy access to a growing portfolio of more than 125+ features and functionalities, allowing banks and credit unions to accelerate digital innovation, address real-world customer experience challenges, and drive profitable customer growth.

"The battlefield for customers in banking is being fought on a digital front, and regional banks and credit unions are struggling to keep up," said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president of Global Banking Financial Solutions, Kony, Inc. "They are being outspent and out-marketed by the big banks, and these organizations don't have the resources or the agility in-house to quickly build and deploy fast enough to meet their customers' expectations. With the new Kony DBX solutions, we are leveling the playing field for regional banks and credit unions so they can effectively compete, and deliver differentiated modern digital experiences that will attract and retain their customers and members.

"The financial services industry is undergoing a fundamental shift as consumers drive demand for unique, omnichannel interactions. To meet the challenge, TDECU is committed to delivering digital-first experiences that enable members to manage their accounts how they want and when they want," said Andrew Wayman, vice president of Digital Strategy, TDECU. "With Kony's industry-leading platform and expertise, our members will benefit from an agile, state-of-the-art digital experience both today and in the future."

The Kony DBX Retail Banking app is part of Kony's Suite of Next Generation Digital Banking Applications. These are a set of unified omnichannel banking apps built on the Kony Digital Banking Experience Platform, which address the needs of retail banking, loan origination, business banking, new user onboarding, digital payments and more. These pre-built apps allow banks to accelerate time-to-market, provide exceptional omnichannel experiences for members and customers, while at the same time reducing overall implementation costs and cost of ownership.

Kony DBX Retail Banking application, powered by Kony's purpose-built Digital Banking Platform, allows banks and credit unions to leapfrog the competition and accelerate the development process of their digital offerings. Key customer benefits include the following:

Speed and cost-effectiveness vs. off-the-shelf solution: The Kony DBX Retail Banking app offers easy access to a growing portfolio of more than 125 features and functionalities that banks and credit unions can leverage to accelerate digital innovation.

The Kony DBX Retail Banking app offers easy access to a growing portfolio of more than 125 features and functionalities that banks and credit unions can leverage to accelerate digital innovation. Drive frictionless customer experiences: Kony Digital Banking Platform and the Kony DBX Retail Banking application offer the functionality and flexibility modern financial institutions need to better engage with and enhance both customer and employee experiences across all channels, all while enabling better allocation of internal resources and cost savings.

Kony Digital Banking Platform and the Kony DBX Retail Banking application offer the functionality and flexibility modern financial institutions need to better engage with and enhance both customer and employee experiences across all channels, all while enabling better allocation of internal resources and cost savings. Accelerate digital banking transformation: Over 125 pre-built critical banking features ready to deploy out of the box, including authentication, accounts, transfers, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and mobile deposits

Over 125 pre-built critical banking features ready to deploy out of the box, including authentication, accounts, transfers, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and mobile deposits Embrace rapid innovation: Integration of leading and emerging technologies including chatbots, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to bring physical experiences into the digital realm and offer insights to help drive further innovations in customer experiences

Integration of leading and emerging technologies including chatbots, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to bring physical experiences into the digital realm and offer insights to help drive further innovations in customer experiences Enable agility and responsiveness: Cloud-based capabilities and features empowers banks and credit unions with the flexibility to customize solutions and continue to keep pace and exceed evolving customer expectations

Cloud-based capabilities and features empowers banks and credit unions with the flexibility to customize solutions and continue to keep pace and exceed evolving customer expectations Provides security and compliance: Over 200 security features including white-box cryptography, advanced authentication, and one-click binary protection, as well as built-in key industry compliance certifications

For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit: https://dbx.kony.com/.

Kony has been named a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities. Kony is also a Callahan's 2018 Innovation Series winner.

About Kony DBX

Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry's most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation without compromising what's critical.

For more information, please visit Kony DBX. Connect with Kony DBX on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005661/en/

Contacts:

Kony, Inc.

Jean Kondo, 510-823-4728

Jean.kondo@kony.com

or

Blanc & Otus

Suraya Akbarzad, 415-856-5132

Kony@blancandotus.com