Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest A/B testing engagement study for an online food retail company. A leading online food retail client wanted to generate better value for its customers by associating two types or variations of their online and offline campaigns such as ad texts, landing pages, headlines, and call-to-actions.

According to the experts at Quantzig,"A/B testing solutions help firms inspect visitor and customer behavior on the site before taking major business decisions and helps them to raise the chances of success."

Over the past few years, food buying trends have changed due to the easy obtainability of products through stores and online retail options. The online food retail space is expected to witness vigorous growth in the coming years as people today opt for online food shopping as it is appropriate and offers a wide range of products, which can be brought to the consumer's doorstep within a specified time. Also, customers can keep track of their spending as well. The growth of the online food retail space is also marked by hectic agendas, growing working population, and monotonous commuting, which provides the scope to businesses and entrepreneurs to set up online food retail platforms.

The A/B testing engagement helped the client to classify the version (A or B) that their visitors and customers find the most engaging. The client was able to convert more site visitors into buyers, but it also helped them to attain higher values for their products and services.

This A/B testing engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Avoid unnecessary risks

Allow them to target their resources for maximum effect and efficiency

This A/B testing engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving content engagement

Identifying a winning combination of elements that keeps visitors on the site for long

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

