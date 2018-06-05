Jet Midwest Launches Corporate Aviation Product Line

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Midwest, a leading global aviation parts provider, is proud to announce the launch of their Corporate Aviation product line with an inventory of (6) Gulfstream G-IV, (2) Falcon 900 and a Global 5000 Business Jet.

"In the last 20 years, Jet Midwest has continued to grow in the industry and has landed the lead position in the dismantlement of commercial jets, including Boeing, Airbus and Fokker aircraft," said Mike Logan, CFO of Jet Midwest. He continued, "As a result, the company has developed a strong business structure that can effectively manage the new corporate aviation product line and establish a business unit dedicated to the acquisition, sales and services of the product line."

Inventory from the G-IV, Falcon 900 and Global 5000 jets are available for sale now in Kansas City, Missouri. Logan added, "The Jet Midwest team is optimistic about the opportunities this new product line provides."

About Jet Midwest

Jet Midwest, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is a diverse aircraft parts supplier based in Kansas City, MO with over 500,000 feet of warehouse space and with 300,000 rotable parts in stock supporting Boeing 767, 757, 737, 777, and Airbus A320, A330 series aircraft. In May 2018, Jet Midwest has acquired nine business jets to its fleet to establish a division dedicated to corporate aviation sales. Contact corporatejets@jetmidwest.com, call 816-768-6490, or visit us at www.jetmidwest.com for further information.

