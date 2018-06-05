Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the satisfactory results of its phase one trial under the Letter of Intent between Golden Share and Hunan Vanadium Valley New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. of China ("HVVNET").

The phase one trial was conducted over a period of approximately two months, beginning in mid-March 2018. More than a hundred full cycles (a full cycle consists of a full charge and a full discharge) were carried out by the existing vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") system of HVVNET with Golden Share's licensed vanadium electrolyte ("VE"). The results indicate that the VRFB system and the licensed VE are compatible and justify further comprehensive testing to further validate the effectiveness of the business plan.

As a result, Golden Share and HVVNET expect to proceed with the phase two trial with a continuous operating schedule over the summer. The goal of the phase two is to prove a wider temperature operating range, particularly at higher temperatures, which is regarded as a specific reliability improvement of the licensed VE developed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; and to seek better overall battery performance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 12, 2018.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction. Golden Share has secured an opportunity related to energy storage. As announced on April 17, 2018, Golden Share intends to spin out its energy storage business into a new public entity, with the Company retaining its mineral exploration business.

