As from June 7, 2018, subscription rights issued by Gaming Corps AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 19 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GCOR TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011310895 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155844 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from June 7, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Gaming Corps AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GCOR BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011310903 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155845 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic Holding AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic AB on +46-8-454 32 00.