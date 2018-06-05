Machine learning enhances service assurance by analyzing event data and trends to eliminate network and system downtime in hybrid environments

Federos, the leading provider of next-generation, service management solutions for telcos, managed service providers and enterprise customers, announced today a Technical Alliance Partnership with leading software provider, Elastic. Federos and Elastic are leveraging synergies and machine learning technologies to deliver large scale search capabilities for customers to reveal and react to event anomalies that could lead to service outages before end-users experience a problem.

Advances in network and infrastructure including hybrid operating platforms, service automation, virtualization, Software Defined Networking (SDN), and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) have added enormous complexity to systems and contribute to massive amounts of data that make it difficult to identify root cause when a problem occurs. Machine learning capabilities overcome these challenges with powerful problem analysis and isolation capabilities for laser point accuracy to ensure service quality is never compromised.

"I have known several of the Federos team for many years and am impressed with how they are leveraging the machine learning features in the Elastic Stack to further improve the environment for their customers," said Dr. Steve Dodson, Distinguished Engineer at Elastic. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with them to identify new and exciting ways to improve the experience."

Machine learning is a general field that describes algorithms and methods for data driven prediction and modelling. Federos' Assure1 solution applies machine learning to customers' historical data to train models that can then be used to provide real-time insights into operational behaviors. By using machine learning, network and infrastructure operations issues can be detected and resolved without significant manual effort.

"Machine learning reduces the risk of problem recurrence and speeds post-outage analysis. In plain English, semantic searching capabilities give our customers the power to perform whatever analyses they desire," said John Locke, CTO at Federos. "Our partnership with Elastic is very synergistic and we expect to continue to develop and enrich the combined solution."

About Elastic

Elastic builds software to make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. Founded in 2012, the company develops the open source Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), X-Pack (commercial features), and Elastic Cloud (a hosted offering). Learn more at www.elastic.co.

About Federos Assure1 and Fusion1

Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 software provide a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant platforms use an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2, and Virtus use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

