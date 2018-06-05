Veridium's biometric authentication platform replaces passwords, tokens and swipe cards to increase security and productivity for all employees

Veridium, a leader in strong authentication solutions using biometrics instead of passwords and tokens, today announced that a multinational Swiss bank is deploying its VeridiumID platform across their entire enterprise to ensure convenient, fast and secure identity verification. Veridium's single-step, multi-factor biometric authentication will be deployed to seamlessly authenticate users without the use of passwords, tokens or swipe cards to connect to Microsoft Active Directory and Citrix environments.

"Financial service companies around the globe need the strongest cybersecurity possible to protect confidential and valuable information, all while making their workforce more productive," said James Stickland, CEO, Veridium. "This global customer win is a true testament to the need for stronger and more user-friendly authentication in the financial services industry. Using Veridium's platform, the only things your employees need to protect their data are their smart phones and biometrics cutting the total cost of ownership of traditional two-factor authentication (2FA) solutions while increasing security."

Veridium's software-only biometric authentication platform will be deployed to protect the company's workforce increasing security and the productivity of its employees by cutting down on the time and expense of password resets and help desk calls. Regardless of where employees log in, they will have the same, simple, log-on experience: their username and biometrics.

VeridiumID's Active Directory integration module, verified as Citrix Ready, is the first software-only solution that seamlessly integrates into Citrix StoreFront, NetScaler, ShareFile and Citrix Cloud environments, enhancing security when authenticating against both Active Directory and Microsoft Azure, minimizing the risks of compromised credentials and increasing productivity by providing fast and secure access to employees' systems and accounts.

