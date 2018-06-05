Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Fuel Type (Gaseous, Electric, Others), by Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other), Commercial Vehicles (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other) plus Analysis of Top Companies Developing BEV, HEV, LNG, CNG, LPG, Biofuel, Bio-Diesel & Fuel Cell Technologies
The increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, along with the introduction of stringent emission norms and regulations by governmental bodies, has led Visiongain to publish this timey report. The gaseous alternative fuel vehicle is expected to flourish in the next few years because of depleting resources of traditional fuels along with low cost of gaseous fuels and also supportive government initiatives along with substantial investment in the improvement of fuelling stations is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Visiongain assesses that the global alternative fuel vehicles market will reach a value of $313bn in 2017.
200+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
Analysis of Key Players in the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market plus market share analysis of the top 4 players
• BMW Group
• Ford Motor Company
• Tesla Motors, Inc.
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• General Motors
• Daimler AG
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
• Hyundai Motor Company
• Nissan Motor Company Ltd
• Groupe Renault
Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Outlook and Analysis from 2017-2027
Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market by Fuel Type projections, analysis and potential from 2017-2027
• Electric Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027
• Gaseous Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Fuel Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027
Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type projections analysis and potential from 2017-2027
• Alternative Fuel Two Wheeler Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027
• Alternative Fuel Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027 (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other),
• Alternative Fuel Commercial Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027 (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other)
Regional Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Forecast from 2017-2027
America Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)
• US Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of America Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
Asia Pacific Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)
• China Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• India Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• South Korea Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)
• Germany Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• UK Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• France Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Italy Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Spain Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Norway Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
Rest of the World Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)
• Middle East Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Africa Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Countries Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027
Key questions answered
• How is the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market dynamics?
• What are the market shares of the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market submarkets in 2017?
• How will each Alternative Fuel Vehicle submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2027?
• How will the market shares for Alternative Fuel Vehicle submarket develop from 2017-2027?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2017-2027?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional and national markets and submarkets?
• How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2027 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2027?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2004/Alternative-Fuel-Vehicle-(AFV)-Market-Report-2017-2027
Companies Listed
