Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

Forecasts by Fuel Type (Gaseous, Electric, Others), by Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other), Commercial Vehicles (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other) plus Analysis of Top Companies Developing BEV, HEV, LNG, CNG, LPG, Biofuel, Bio-Diesel & Fuel Cell Technologies

The increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, along with the introduction of stringent emission norms and regulations by governmental bodies, has led Visiongain to publish this timey report. The gaseous alternative fuel vehicle is expected to flourish in the next few years because of depleting resources of traditional fuels along with low cost of gaseous fuels and also supportive government initiatives along with substantial investment in the improvement of fuelling stations is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Visiongain assesses that the global alternative fuel vehicles market will reach a value of $313bn in 2017.

200+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of Key Players in the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market plus market share analysis of the top 4 players

• BMW Group

• Ford Motor Company

• Tesla Motors, Inc.

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• General Motors

• Daimler AG

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Nissan Motor Company Ltd

• Groupe Renault

Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Outlook and Analysis from 2017-2027

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market by Fuel Type projections, analysis and potential from 2017-2027

• Electric Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Gaseous Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Fuel Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type projections analysis and potential from 2017-2027

• Alternative Fuel Two Wheeler Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Alternative Fuel Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027 (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other),

• Alternative Fuel Commercial Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027 (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Gaseous & Other)

Regional Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Forecast from 2017-2027

America Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)

• US Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of America Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)

• China Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• India Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• South Korea Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)

• Germany Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• UK Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• France Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Norway Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

Rest of the World Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027 (Gaseous, Electric, Other)

• Middle East Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Africa Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Countries Alternative Fuel Vehicle Forecast 2017-2027

Key questions answered

• How is the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market submarkets in 2017?

• How will each Alternative Fuel Vehicle submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2027?

• How will the market shares for Alternative Fuel Vehicle submarket develop from 2017-2027?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2017-2027?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional and national markets and submarkets?

• How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2027 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2027?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Companies Listed

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd.

Atelier Girfalco Limited

Audi AG

Audi China

Baidu

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Bank of America

Beijing Automobile Industry Holding Co., Ltd.

Beijing Environmental Sanitation Group

Bigetti & Millennium International

Blitz Electric Motors

Bloomberg

BMW Group

Bosch

BYD Co Ltd

Campagna Motors inc.

CarUnity

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Chevrolet

Citroen

Coca-Cola

Complete Coach Works

Continental AG

Core Power Group

Core Power (Fujian) New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

Daimler Buses

Daimler Financial Services

Daimler Trucks

Dongguan Yama Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Dubuc Motors

Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

EBUSCO

Ecocruise Electric Transportation, Inc.

EEBC (European Electrical Bus Company) GmbH

E-force One AG

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

Electric Vehicle Corporation Pty Ltd

Energica Motor Company

EnVironmental Transportation Solutions, LLC

E-volution Elektromobilitätskonzepte GmbH

e-ride Industries

Estrima S.r.l.

Facebook

FAW-Volkswagen

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Fiat Automobiles S.p.A.

FINE Mobile GmbH

Fisker Inc

Ford Chrysler Automotive

Ford Motor Company

Ford Smart Mobility LLC

General Motors

GGT Electric

Green.Tec Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

Hangzhou Yuexi Bus Manufacture Co Ltd

Hero Electric Vehicles

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Isuzu Motors Limited

Jingzhou Xinwei Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd.

Johammer e-mobility GmbH

Joyor Scooter

Kaiser Permanente

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kia Motor Corporation

Lam Research

Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

Lightning Car Company

Lightning Motorcycles

Linde

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited

Melex Ltd.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Morgan Motor Company

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Motrec International Inc

nanoFlowcell Holdings Ltd

Ninghai Zhidou Electric Vehicles Company Limited

Nippon Charge Service, LLC

Nissan Motor Company Ltd

Orange EV

Phoenix Cars LLC.

Pirelli

Polaris Industries, Inc

Porsche

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Qingzhou Bocheng Machinery Co.,Ltd.

Qingdao Green.Tec Electric Technology Co., Ltd

Renault S.A

Renault-Nissan Alliance

Rimac Automobili

Rishbin Vehicles Co., Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shockwave Motors, Inc.

Showa

Smith Electric Vehicles

SolarCity Corporation

Stevens Vehicles Ltd

StreetScooter

Tazzari Group

TenCent

Tesla Motors, Inc.

The Geely Group

The Morgan Motor Company

Total

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. (TMS)

Vectrix

Victory Motorcycles

Volkswagen AG

Volta Motor Company, s.l.

Wanxiang Group Corporation

X-Treme Scooters

Yangzhou Dawn Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Z Electric Vehicle Corporation

Zappos.com

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Zhejiang Haoren Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Rayttle Motors Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Firefox Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

