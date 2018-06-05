At the request of International Petroleum Corporation, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North is to cease. As from June 8, 2018, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading will be on June 7, 2018. Short name: IPCO ---------------------------- ISIN code: CA46016U1084 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 120184 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.