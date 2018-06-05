On request of International Petroleum Corporation, company registration number BC1103721, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 8, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that International Petroleum Corporation can meet outstanding condition. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North. The company has 87,921,846 shares.[1] Short Name: IPCO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 87,921,846 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: CA46016U1084 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 136295 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 771,918 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 0001 Oil & Gas --------------------------------- Supersector code: 0500 Oil & Gas --------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. [1] See prospectus page 197