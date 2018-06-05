TrueCommerce Announces Pack & Ship Network Application

Powerful connected app for multi-channel merchants simplifies outbound fulfillment and trading partner compliance

PITTSBURGH, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce services (https://www.truecommerce.com/foundry), has announced TrueCommerce Pack & Ship - a powerful network application for consumer goods companies that simplifies outbound fulfillment and trading partner compliance (https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/trading-partner-network/find-your-trading-partner). A connected application plugged into the TrueCommerce Foundry platform, Pack & Ship works seamlessly with other Foundry-powered extensions as one robust yet easy to use web-based solution.

"Stringent delivery expectations and growing fulfillment costs are placing incredible pressure on organizations to streamline their fulfillment operations," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "Our TrueCommerce Pack & Ship offering consolidates multiple, disparate applications into a unified platform. Designed as a connected application, it combines order integration from a variety of digital channels, shipping, EDI (https://www.truecommerce.com/resources/what-is-edi), back office system integration and customer service - accelerating outbound fulfillment, improving productivity and efficiency while simplifying compliance with major retailers' requirements."

Delivered completely as a web-based solution, TrueCommerce Pack & Ship offers the following key benefits and capabilities:

Boosts fulfillment capabilities by standardizing packing and shipping across all order fulfillment methods, eliminating manual efforts and increasing throughput

Reduces freight spend through dynamic rate shopping, optimal carrier selection and service option to achieve the promised delivery service level across more than 60 certified carriers

USPS Commercial Plus pricing included with every Postal account

Eliminates returns and costly shipping errors with intelligent pack verification, street level address validation and the enforcement of flexible shipping workflow rules - ensuring the right products in the right quantities are shipped to the right locations, at the right time

Synchs orders from all channels-including fast growing marketplaces like Amazon, Wal-Mart and others, or popular shopping carts platforms such as Shopify, Magento or TrueCommerce Nexternal

Integrates with more than 20 leading ERP and Business systems - synchronizing order and fulfillment status in real-time

Offers powerful shipping rules to automate routing compliance such as third party billing, carrier reference fields, carrier selection, and more

Available cartonization functionality to optimize package and pallet utilization and decrease freight spend

Improves vendor scorecards and reduces chargebacks with automatic generation of compliant ASNs, GS1 labels, branded packing slips, shipping labels, packing lists and much more

Provides operational analytics including freight spend, fulfillment throughput and performance metrics

TrueCommerce Foundry offers a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. TrueCommerce Foundry revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management. The Foundry platform offers immediate supply chain connectivity, integration and visibility by utilizing TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network which includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers.

For more information, visit: TrueCommerce Pack & Ship (https://www.truecommerce.com/the-truecommerce-foundry/other-apps-and-add-ons/multi-carrier-shipping-software)

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network. With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world's most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com (https://www.truecommerce.com/).

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce

703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TrueCommerce via Globenewswire

