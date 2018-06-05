Druva, Inc.: Druva Acquires CloudRanger to Accelerate Data Protection and Management for AWS Workloads

Acquisition Expands the Druva Cloud Platform and Delivers the Industry's only Integrated SaaS Solution for Cloud Data Protection and Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Druva (https://www.druva.com/), the leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced it has acquired CloudRanger, a leading backup and disaster recovery (DR) solutions provider for Amazon Web Services (AWS). The acquisition significantly expands Druva's data protection capabilities of the Druva Cloud Platform, making it the only company that offers cloud native unified coverage for data protection and management spanning enterprise on-premises environments to those operated within cloud environments like AWS and Microsoft Office 365.

Headquartered in Ireland, CloudRanger simplifies management and reduces costs associated with the complexities of orchestrating the lifecycle management of enterprise workloads operating in AWS. CloudRanger is one of the fastest growing cloud native 'as-a-Service' providers in the market with enterprise clients across a number of industries including NASCAR, Rockwell Collins and Vanderbilt University. The company has more than 300 customers and experienced 300 percent growth in revenue over the calendar year.

As enterprises continue to migrate their business workloads to the cloud, the breadth of storage locations and cloud services increases the complexity of managing the data. This makes it a challenge to meet data protection service level agreements (SLAs), provide resiliency, and automate disaster recovery for ensuring business continuity. With the acquisition of CloudRanger, customers will now achieve a single administrative and policy management solution for their data regardless of where it resides which greatly reduces the data protection complexity of their environments.

"The acquisition of CloudRanger extends the reach of the Druva Cloud Platform, which is unrivaled in the market today," said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. "This is an important step in achieving our vision to provide a solution that addresses the challenges our customers face as part of the very real and necessary journey of moving workloads to the cloud. With CloudRanger, we provide a holistic end-to-end solution that builds a bridge between data management for traditional and modern cloud infrastructures that customers are seeking. Both CloudRanger and Druva employ a cloud-native architecture that allows us to immediately integrate and enhance what is already an industry-leading, unified platform for backup and disaster recovery for our customers."

"Global on-demand protection, substantial cost savings, and ease of use are key requirements from IT leaders," said David Gildea, founder and CEO, CloudRanger. "The combination of CloudRanger's focus on solving AWS data management challenges with Druva's Cloud Platform offers a powerful value proposition for both partners and customers to address all of these demands."

"The acquisition of CloudRanger accelerates Druva's vision of being a true Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that is able to scale to benefit users globally," said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India. "As a nine-year investor in Druva, we remain confident that the company has the right mission and culture, seasoned management team, and business model necessary to become an enduring global company."

Market Poised for Growth as Major Trends Reshape Industry

Recent information from market research firm, Gartner, indicates a significant increase in the demand for cloud-native backup recovery options. "Gartner predicts spending in public cloud services will increase by 22.9 percent to $186.9 billion in 20181." This explosive demand for cloud solutions will require that enterprises address the data protection of these mission critical applications.

In August 2017, Druva announced $80 million in growth equity funding (https://www.druva.com/about/press-releases/druva-announces-80-million-growth-equity-funding-redefine-accelerate-cloud-data-protection-management-market), bringing its total market funding to $200 million, validating the growing opportunity in the cloud data protection and management market.

CloudRanger (https://cloudranger.com/) delivers cloud server management software for businesses, MSPs and enterprises. Its easy-to-use graphical interface offers users scheduling and backup policy management that saves time and money. A global view of the entire server system gives users the most control over their cloud, while delivering enhanced disaster recovery management. CloudRanger is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner. To learn more, visit www.cloudranger.com.

Druva's industry-leading data management-as-as service platform unifies data protection, governance and intelligence across enterprise data, delivering enterprise-level scalability and security, while reducing cost and complexity. Over 4,000 enterprises trust Druva to protect and manage more than 100PB of data worldwide. Visit Druva (https://www.druva.com/) and follow us @druvainc (https://twitter.com/druvainc?lang=en).



