SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: Four SolarWinds MSP Leaders Recognized as CRN 2018 Women of the Channel

DURHAM, N.C., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP (http://www.solarwindsmsp.com/), a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and MSPs, today announced four of its executives were recognized by CRN (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), on the 2018 Women of the Channel list.

The annual list spotlights women leaders representing vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other organizations that feature prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision, and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

The SolarWinds MSP executives on this year's Women of the Channel list include:

Stacy West, Vice President, Marketing

Sara Foley, Senior Director, Product Management

Shari Barnett, Senior Product Marketing Manager

Stefanie Hammond, Senior Channel Sales Specialist

In addition, Stacy West was named on CRN's "Power 100" list, an elite subset of channel influencers drawn from the larger group of honorees. All Women of the Channel leaders were chosen by CRN based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"These four SolarWinds MSP executives are vital to our business success and to the success of our MSP partners," said John Pagliuca, general manager, SolarWinds MSP. "Together with CRN, we are proud to celebrate their exceptional accomplishments, IT channel commitment, and ongoing efforts to cultivate female leaders within SolarWinds MSP and across our industry. A huge thanks to CRN for recognizing their impact and contributions."

Each of the four SolarWinds MSP executives plays a role in supporting the growth of the company's worldwide community of more than 20,000 partners. With their guidance, SolarWinds MSP continues to invest in its MSPs through partner-focused Empower MSP events (https://www.solarwindsmsp.com/events/upcoming-events) and ongoing innovation across its RMM, cloud-based email, malware protection and spam filtering, PSA, remote control, security, and backup solutions.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements-exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth-as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

The 2018 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/wotc (http://www.crn.com/wotc).

About SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds MSP empowers IT service providers with technologies that fuel their success. Solutions that integrate business growth, security, and smart automation-both on-premises and in the cloud, backed by actionable data insights, help IT service providers get the job done easier and faster. SolarWinds MSP helps our customers focus on what matters most-meeting their SLAs and delivering services efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit solarwindsmsp.com (http://www.solarwindsmsp.com/)

