OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC International Announces Board of Directors and Vice President of International Distribution Appointment to Oversee Sales and Marketing for Emerging Green Technologies Markets

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK: OPTI), a company specializing in the acquisition, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced green technologies, today announced the appointment of Marcus J. Pawson to the Board of Directors and Vice President of International Distribution. This appointment will oversee the company's international sales strategy to expand the distribution of its OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer product line to a worldwide audience.

Marcus J. Pawson brings a wealth of experience in international sales distribution, in addition to key relationships that are necessary to move OPTEC International forward in its mission of bringing technologically advanced green technology solutions to the worldwide market. OPTEC International CEO Peter Sollenne said: "Together, we hope to execute a robust plan that will scale our operations and add service capacity to countries in both industrialized and emerging economies."

Mr. Pawson joined the company in 2016 as a technology consultant for product production, quality control, technician training, ongoing research & development and has overseen the company's relationships with product manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agreements in multiple countries including, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Dubai, Haiti and Bahrain. He has continued to be an integral part of testing and production of the OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer product line and will continue to oversee this in his new role.

"My strategy is all about building a network of distributors in key regions, prioritizing major markets where automobile emission and performance are highly valued by consumers," said the newly appointed Vice President of International Distribution.

The promotion comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement that it has signed a definitive licensing agreement for the exclusive right to market and sell the OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer product line throughout the world, excluding North America. As Vice President of International Distribution, Marcus will lead OPTEC International to strategically utilize its e-commerce and direct sales distribution channels to sell the product to automotive and fuel generation markets across the globe.

The OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer product line has a major opportunity in commercial transportation, as well as reciprocal engine and gas-powered generators. OPTEC International offers a worldwide CPI Program, which will certify technicians to service and install the entire product line for customers around the world.

The OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer is a proprietary "plug and play" technology designed for use in modern, computer-controlled gasoline and diesel automobile and generator engines, which eliminates or substantially reduces harmful emission gases while simultaneously increasing performance and optimizing fuel economy.

OPTEC International, a subsidiary of Optimized Fuel Technologies, holds the international license for marketing and distribution of OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products outside of North America. The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer is a patented technology solution. By improving the overall combustion process, it enables modern, combustion engines to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons and harmful emission while simultaneously increasing engine performance and fuel economy.

