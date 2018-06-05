Aldermore Group Appoints The Curve Group to Provide Recruitment Process Outsource Solution in Four Year Deal

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Curve Group, one of the UK's fastest growing Recruitment and HR outsourcing companies, announces today that it has entered into an exciting partnership with Aldermore, the specialist Bank, to provide an end-to-end, bespoke recruitment outsource solution.

Aldermore offers straightforward savings and specialist finance products to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), homeowners, landlords and individuals. The Bank has experienced substantial and sustained growth since it was established in 2009 and is widely considered to be a dynamic yet reliable bank combining a straight-forward approach with an innovative way of thinking.

Under the new contract, The Curve Group will provide an end-to-end permanent recruitment solution encompassing all levels of role throughout the entire recruitment process including pre-employment screening and internal mobility management. The solution is underpinned by The Curve Group's market leading Magnet For Talent© candidate attraction tactics to ensure that the best Talent in the market is attracted to work for Aldermore, thereby building the workforce needed to enable the realisation of the Bank's ambitious business targets over the coming years.

Commenting on the appointment of The Curve Group, Rob Divall, HRD of Aldermore Group Plc, says, "After an extensive tender selection process, we are delighted to announce our Recruitment Outsource partnership with The Curve Group. As we embark upon our exciting growth and development plans, The Curve Group's agile solution and expertise in the Financial Services sector, together with their ability to support us across the wider HR spectrum will enable us to improve the support that we offer to our hiring manager community and also the candidate experience we create in the market."

Lyndsey Simpson, CEO of The Curve Group, commented, "We've been working with Aldermore for over 8 years now delivering HR and People Strategy initiatives and are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to build on our existing relationship through the provision of this Recruitment Process Outsource. Culturally Aldermore represents a core set of brand values that are synonymous with our own entrepreneurial style and as such we are very excited at the prospect of working with a business that shares the same goal of not just 'doing things differently' but innovating to 'do things better' and disrupt the market as a result."

