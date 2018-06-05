Responding to the growing demand of precision from the smart agriculture devices market, Libelium releases a new version of its Smart Agriculture sensor node improving maximum accuracy for crop monitoring. The enhanced Waspmote Plug Sense! Smart Agriculture Xtreme device includes top market performance sensors for the most exigent field applications such as vineyards, fruit orchards and greenhouse cultivations, among others.

The new solution features 19 sensors from the most prestigious and reliable manufacturers of agricultural technology such as Apogee, Decagon, Ecomatik and Gill Instruments. This integration enables the measuring of different parameters related to weather conditions, light and radiation levels, soil morphology, fertilizers presence, frost prevention and daily monitoring to improve crop quality production and to prevent harvest losses.

"Improving agricultural productivity requires investment in smart IoT technologies with more accurate sensors. This allows agriculture producers to obtain data for better controlling crop growth, preventing losses caused by adverse weather conditions or infectious pests and thus, facilitating the return on investments," states David Gascón, co-founder and CTO of Libelium.

The Waspmote Plug Sense! Smart Agriculture Xtreme sensor node includes a more reliable weather station to measure the wind and precipitations via optical technology. It also features a complete set of light and radiation sensors such as ultraviolet radiation, photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) and shortwave radiation. The soil morphology and the presence of fertilizers can be analyzed by measuring electrical conductivity, volumetric water content, soil water potentials and oxygen levels. To prevent frost, the new device allows customers to connect a special sensor to measure non-contact plants and fruits surface temperature. And for daily monitoring, there are a set of dendrometers to control the growing of the trunk, the stem and the fruit of the plant.

In recent years, Libelium's technology has been deployed in several worldwide projects that have realized the power of the IoT platform that the company offers the smart agriculture market. Vineyards, cocoa, tobacco, strawberries, bananas, kiwis, olives, baby leaves, corn or even marijuana crops have been monitored by Libelium's Smart Agriculture IoT Platform. As a result of its vast experience in smart agriculture projects Libelium published a white paper offering a deep insight into how wireless sensor networks can impact the reduction of crop losses and increase production.

