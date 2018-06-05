Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest real-world evidence analytics study on the home healthcare services industry. A leading home health care services provider wanted to gain thorough insights on the ways to provide personalized home health care services and advance the health outcomes of its patients.

According to the home healthcare services experts at Quantzig,"In the healthcare industry, the establishment and maintenance of hospitals is capital intensive and involves considerable investments in terms of operational expenses."

Home health care services provide a cost-effective substitute to facility-based health care and have been confirmed to provide similar efficacy. Home health care services providers offer a variety of skilled nursing as well as other healthcare services. The growing geriatric population is a substantial driver for the home health care services industry. Other factors driving the growth of the global home healthcare services market include awareness about home health among the population, the growing demand for affordable healthcare treatments, the pressure to reduce the healthcare treatments costs and government support to endorse home healthcare.

The real-world evidence solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to engage extensively in strategic initiatives to enhance regional presence. Furthermore, the client was able to understand and demonstrate the value of medical devices and healthcare innovations.

This real-world evidence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve their health care services

Achieve better health outcomes

This real-world evidence solution offered predictive insights on:

Establishing an effective governance strategy

Ensuring the integration of data sets

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

