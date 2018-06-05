International Petroleum Corporation ("IPC" or the "Corporation") (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC's prospectus for the admission of trading of IPC's common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm has been approved. The listing prospectus for IPC's common shares to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, was approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) today. The prospectus is available on IPC's website (www.international-petroleum.com) and will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se). As previously announced, subject to IPC fulfilling all of the conditions for the admission to trading, the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on June 8, 2018. International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Attachment -- IPC PR V5 - Prospectus approved 05-06-2018 https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/8a411efd-b3d7-4343-bf23-7a547e379056

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2018 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)