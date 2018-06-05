Nadex Adds Mini-Bitcoin Monthly Contract

/ Nadex (North American Derivatives Exchange™) has added a Mini-Bitcoin Spread with a one-month duration to complement its existing week-long contract. As the first exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to offer a Bitcoin contract (in 2014), Nadex is expanding the choice of contract duration and size in response to member requests, as part of its ongoing efforts to lead in the cryptocurrency space.

The new Mini-Bitcoin Spread contract is a month-long contract with a tick value of $0.01 per point of the underlying Bitcoin index.

The existing Bitcoin Spread has a one-week duration and a larger tick value of $0.10 per point of the underlying index.

Both contracts are cash-settled in US Dollars with funds held by Nadex's CFTC-regulated clearinghouse. Based on the TeraBit IndexSM published by TeraExchange, the Bitcoin and Mini-Bitcoin Spreads are more affordable and flexible in many cases than owning Bitcoin outright.

Unlike unregulated cryptocurrency vendors, Nadex offers market participants the security of trading on a CFTC-regulated exchange, with the opportunity to trade contracts based on other markets as well, including stock index futures, commodities, forex, and economic numbers.

"With the Mini-Bitcoin contract, we're continuing our practice of responding to customer demand. Many of our traders love the cryptocurrency markets and gave us great feedback on what they needed from us to be able to trade the Bitcoin market their way," said Nadex CEO, Timothy McDermott. "So we're building a range of cryptocurrency products that give traders more choice and flexibility to day trade or take a position in Bitcoin on the long and short side."

About Nadex (North American Derivatives Exchange ™)

Nadex is the first and largest CFTC-regulated online exchange in the U.S offering binary options and spreads to individual traders seeking a trusted and secure way to participate in the markets. Member funds are segregated and held in top-tier US banks. Using Nadex's online and mobile platforms, traders can trade short-term price movements in the most heavily traded currency, commodity, stock index, and cryptocurrency markets, as well as economic events, with intraday, daily and weekly contracts. To learn more about Nadex, please visit https://nadex.com. For information on becoming a Nadex member, call 1-866-296-0167 or email customerservice@nadex.com

About TeraExchange, LLC

TeraExchange, LLC (www.teraexchange.com) is a permanently registered Swap Execution Facility ("SEF") with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, providing market participants with a cutting-edge multi-asset class analytics and execution management system and access to a broad offering of traditional swap asset classes for trading, including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, and FX non-deliverable forward (" NDF") products, as well as FX spot trading through its subsidiary EM4X LLC. TeraExchange is the global leader in the development of a regulated bitcoin derivatives marketplace, receiving CFTC approval of its bitcoin-based instruments and TeraBit IndexSM in September 2014.



