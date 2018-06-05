Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Isotropic Imaging Corp. is engaged in the development and commercialization of the "Isotropic Breast Imaging System" for application in proprietary diagnostic products for breast cancer, to address the demand by the breast imaging medical community for a cost-effective, true 3-D breast imaging technology, that improves patient comfort and delivers high diagnostic accuracy.

The technology is supported by two existing patents and five pending patents.

No true 3-D breast imaging technology is currently available in the breast imaging market. Both traditional digital mammography and digital tomosynthesis, which is sometimes marketed as 3-D mammography, are two-dimensional imaging technologies.

The Isotropic Breast Imaging System is different than these two technologies as it delivers true 3-D images. The Isotropic Breast Imaging System is also different than widely available whole-body computed tomography systems that circle a patient's body to collect images of interest.

Instead, the Isotropic Breast Imaging System makes use of conebeam computed tomography technology to scan only the breast of interest. In the Isotropic Breast Imaging System, the patient lays face down on the system table placing the breast to be imaged in a hole in the table. The imaging hardware beneath the table circles around the breast creating a series of raw-data images.

These raw images are processed by a computer to reconstruct true three-dimensional images of the breast. The radiologist can view the high-resolution 3-D images at any angle, but typically looks at the images from three normal viewing planes. The Isotropic Breast Imaging System requires no handling or compression, and captures images in approximately ten seconds.

The company raised gross proceeds of $200,000 from the placement of 2 million shares priced at $0.10 per share. The IPO was handled by Chippingham Financial Group.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.izocorp.com, contact Robert Thast, CEO, at 604-542-9458 or email bthast@izocorp.com.

