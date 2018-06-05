Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed drill holes 31 through 37 on the company's Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

Drilling in 2017 ended with Hole COD17-14, which graded 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over a 16.03 metres core length, with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length.

During the current 2018 diamond drill program, the company has completed 37 holes, totaling 2,393 metres or 7,851 feet, testing the COD structure. The latest series of diamond drill holes were drilled from a pad located 100 metres south of the 2017 COD trenches. These holes targeted an area of historical exploratory trenches that never reached bedrock.

The highlight of the latest series of holes is DD-COD18-37 that extended the COD vein 135 metres further south. The hole intersected a 3.16 metre quartz vein.

The following highlights are from the latest series of COD diamond drill holes, number 31 to 37, with all reported widths showing core length.

DDCOD18-32 - intersected a 1.39 metre quartz vein

DDCOD18-33 - intersected a 2.52 metre quartz vein

DDCOD18-35 - intersected a 2.65 metre quartz vein

DDCOD18-36 - intersected a 3.41 metre quartz vein

DDCOD18-37 - intersected a 3.16 metre quartz vein

The company recently released assay results from the first 3 holes and will be releasing a steady flow of assay results.

Updates on the Diamond Drilling at the Everest Vein, which was exposed in 2017 by a company prospector during hand pitting at a zone of local quartz float, will be provided shortly.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

