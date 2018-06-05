Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("UPCO") is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Rome Italy to accelerate sales penetration in Europe, consistent with its strategic and marketing plans. The Rome office will act as a focal point for business activities in Europe, complementing other regional offices in New York and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rome is the capital city of Italy and a major EU and international financial, cultural and business centre. The city hosts the head offices of the vast majority of the major Italian companies and corporations, as well as the headquarters of 3 of the world's 100 largest companies. In addition to services and tourism, high-technology companies (IT, aerospace, defense and telecommunications), research and commercial activities (especially banking) are dynamic and important elements of its economy.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented: "Opening of our Rome office is a very exciting step for Upco and positions us extremely well to pursue marketing activities and alliances as we grow our business in Europe. Rome is a major business and banking center, with a vibrant telecom and IT sector. We expect this will benefit our business significantly as we continue to diversify into financial technology with staged delivery of our full-service blockchain enabled e-wallet system".

Upco issued 50,000 stock options exercisable at $0.22 to an advisor of the Company.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

