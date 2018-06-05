The "Europe Safety Switch Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Safety Switch Market is expected to witness market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The safety switch market for fire gas monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing deployment of fire gas monitoring solutions at hazardous locations is expected to contribute to the market expansion. These solutions are adopted majorly to avoid fire casualties and prevent gas leakages or explosions.

Growth of process industries such as oil gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, food beverage, and energy power, has led to the increased need for safety and security of equipment and workforce.

Report Segmentation

Based on Product Type, the Safety Switch market segments the market into Contact Safety Switch and Non-Contact Safety Switch. Contact Safety Switch includes Hinge Switches, Locking Switches, and Other Contact Safety Switches. Non-Contact Safety Switch is further segmented into Inductive Switches and Magnetic and Other Non-Contact Switches.

Based on Safety System, the market report segments the market into Burner Management Systems, Emergency Shutdown Systems, Fire Gas Monitoring Systems, High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems, and Others.

Based on Vertical, the Safety Switch market segments the market into Oil Gas, Energy Power, Metal Mining, Chemical, Food Beverages, Packaging, Pharmaceutical, Water Wastewater Treatment, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Safety Switch market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Safety Switches Market

4. Europe Safety Switches Market by Safety System

5. Europe Safety Switches Market by Vertical

6. Europe Safety Switches Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

ABB Group

General Electric (GE)

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

SICK AG

