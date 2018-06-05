Wolters Kluwer Health will present webinar to provide insight on effective sepsis management to improve scores and survival

On June 21, Wolters Kluwer Health, a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, will host a webinar on crucial new reporting timelines for sepsis that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is rolling out this summer to step up efforts by hospitals to curb the deadly condition. While sepsis is the leading killer in US hospitals, claiming 258,000 lives every year, it can also be the most incorrectly diagnosed given the complexities in identifying early symptoms. This has made it especially difficult for many hospitals to comply with the CMS sepsis requirements.

The webinar will address why sepsis is so difficult to detect and what hospitals should consider to move swiftly to impact their performance score in the wake of CMS reporting. The speakers will provide perspective on the CMS timeline and the reasoning for hospitals' slow progress in battling sepsis. The webinar will also cover how hospitals and providers can be more successful moving forward to avoid penalties, reputational risks and patient harm, and to avoid under-reporting or even over-reporting cases, which can lead to failed compliance with sepsis bundles.

"It's time hospitals change how they go about diagnosing and treating sepsis," said Sean Benson, Vice President and General Manager of Specialized Surveillance at Wolters Kluwer Health. "Public sepsis scores will expose the risks of sepsis to a much broader audience, intensifying pressures hospitals face in managing it. Wolters Kluwer Health has a solution to not only raise those performance scores by the next year, but also improve care for patients, which is what healthcare is really all about."

Beginning July 25, CMS will begin publicly reporting the sepsis measure on Medicare's portal, Hospital Compare, which reports information on quality measures for more than 4,000 hospitals nationwide.

For more information about how hospitals can do their part by curbing sepsis, join Wolters Kluwer Health's webinar.

What:

CMS Sepsis Reporting Is Going Public, Are You Ready?

Who:

Stephen Claypool, MD, Medical Director of Specialized Surveillance, Wolters Kluwer Health

Robert Hussey, JD, Principal, RGH Health Consulting

When:

Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:00 PM, EDT

Where:

https://bit.ly/2sd4mb3

