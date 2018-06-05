sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Norgine and Its Partner Salix Present New Data From PLENVU (NER1006) Phase 3 Studies at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2018

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Norgine B.V. today with its partner Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ("Salix"), announced that they will present new data from phase 3 clinical trials for PLENVU at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in Washington, D.C., from June 2-5, 2018.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )

PLENVU is a low-volume (1L) polyethylene glycol based bowel preparation indicated for adults.

PLENVU data presented at DDW on 5 June 2018 from 12:00 to 14:00 EST, include:

  • Epstein, Michael. Assessment of Patient Satisfaction With NER1006 and Trisulfate Bowel Preparations for Colonoscopy: A Phase 3, Randomized, Multicenter Trial (poster Tu1102, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)
  • Epstein, Michael. Comparative Assessment of Bowel Cleansing of 1 L Polyethylene Glycol Plus Ascorbate NER1006 Compared With 2 L Polyethylene Glycol Plus Ascorbate: A Phase 3, Randomized, Multicenter Trial (poster Tu1070, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)
  • Hassan, Cesare. Impact Of Cleansing Quality Using The Harefield Cleansing Scale And Polyp And Adenoma Detection Rates: A Post Hoc Analysis Of Three Phase 3 Randomized Trials (poster Tu1074, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)
  • Epstein, Michael. Impact Of Time Interval Between The Second Dose Of A Split-Dose Regimen Of NER1006 Versus Trisulfate And Start Of Colonoscopy: Evaluation Of Colon Cleansing Rates (poster Tu1101, Hall C, 12:00pm - 2:00pm)

PLENVU is approved in Europe and in the US. In Europe, PLENVU is available through Norgine and in the US through its partner Salix Pharmaceuticals.

Norgine manufactures PLENVU globally.

GL/PLV/0518/0071

Media Contact:
Isabelle Jouin, T: +44(0)1895-826237
Follow us @norgine


