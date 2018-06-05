Residential solar installations have almost trebled in Ho Chi Minh City in the past nine months, in line with the Vietnamese government's recently announced aim for solar arrays to be installed on 26% of the country's homes by 2030.Demand for residential PV systems in Vietnam's largest city jumped roughly 170% from September 2017 to May 2018, according to a recent report by the Dân Tri newspaper. The findings underscore comments by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Reuters this week, indicating his government wants 26% of households to be equipped with solar panels by 2030 as the country aims ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...