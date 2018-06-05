Visitors to this July's SEMICON West 2018 trade show will have the rare opportunity to learn about "Where Accuracy Meets Throughput" at the HEIDENHAIN and ETEL joint show booth in San Francisco, CA (July 10 12). Here, three daily presentations will be given by HEIDENHAIN and ETEL experts highlighting several semiconductor-related applications in live presentations, with specific focus on how accuracy is maintained with fast throughput.

The short presentations will be given three times during each day of the show at booth #1629 in the Moscone Center. An opportunity to discuss these topics directly with the experts is available after each presentation.

Many state-of-the-art products will be on display at the HEIDENHAIN/ETEL booth, including but not limited to:

1) HEIDENHAIN's LIP 6000 linear scale - The LIP 6000 linear encoder system, consisting of a scanning unit and glass scale, is a miniaturized encoder system that has the unusual capability to measure to 2 nm resolution with high speed of 4m/sec at long lengths of scale. It is especially useful in applications where very constant speed control is needed or high position stability at standstill is important. 2) HEIDENHAIN's LIF 400 re-designed encoder - HEIDENHAIN updates and improves its exposed linear encoder to include for the first time an HSP chip that will help to overcome contamination like no other in the industry. 3) ETEL's CHARON 2 motion stage This is a compact XY motion stage, focused on delivering lower cost of ownership to customers and maximizing its performance in target applications. The CHARON2 design extends CHARON use cases into the space of higher dynamics and larger payloads, with further improvement on accuracy and repeatability, and is compatible with a variety of ETEL modules as well as Quiet Active isolation. 4) ETEL's VULCANO motion stage The VULCANO XY system is ETEL's highest dynamic gantry-style mechanical-bearing platform, designed help to drive down its cost of ownership. This VULCANO XY system includes HEIDENHAIN's high-end optical encoders and is compatible a variety of ETEL modules as well as Quiet Active isolation.

About HEIDENHAIN

Dr. Johannes HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL.

