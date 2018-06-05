Busiest Month in Fouling Removal Specialists Tube Tech International's 20-Year History

ESSEX, England and HOUSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Heat Exchanger cleaning specialist, Tube Tech International has announced that May 2018 has been the busiest month's trading in its 20-year history. The announcement comes following a record-breaking year in company growth and global contracts.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701405/Tube_Tech_International_MD_Jon_Camp.jpg )



The robotic cleaning pioneer has traditionally worked on solving some of the world's most critical and complex fouling challenges in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, developing patented solutions to deliver unrivalled results in cleaning fouled heat transfer assets.

The increase in demand has led to Tube Tech International opening a dedicated base of operations in Houston, Texas, and establishing a series of strategic global alliances with partners including Manoir Industries, ParFab and Jetstream of Houston.

Tube Tech International managing director Jon Camp commented, "May 2018 was an exceptional month for the business. In one month we mobilised teams and completed contracts at multiple refineries, including Petrostar, Alaska, Praxair in California, Sitech in the Netherlands, Bangchak, Thailand and Valspar in the United Kingdom.

"The remainder of this year, and into 2019 is a similar picture, and we're focusing on increasing our operations to meet demand. Having strong global partnerships and a dedicated operation on the Gulf Coast is part of that strategy, with similar plans in place for other regions.

"The fact that even in the most challenging environments we consistently deliver more than ninety percent clean with a fraction of the downtime usually associated with heavily fouled assets makes us the go-to company across the industry. We have the capability to meet demand and look forward to further growth in the coming months."

Alongside Tube Tech International's service delivery, the research and development of new solutions continues. The company's R&D arm has received Horizon 2020 SME Instruments funding to develop the next generation of its patented Shell Side Jet solution, which will deliver the first ever technology guaranteed to remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

About Tube Tech International

Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech cleaning and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges. Tube Tech's patented methods achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

Media Contact

Louise Strutt

Tube Tech International

louise.strutt@tubetech.com

+44-(0)-1268-786999

