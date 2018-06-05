Company showcases G-FET and G-DRIVE products for easy-to-design electrical converters and a small, highly efficient 65-watt USB PD 3.0 charger demonstration

Exagan, a leading innovator of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters, is accelerating the transition to greater power efficiency by launching its safe, powerful G-FET power transistors and G-DRIVE intelligent fast-switching solution, featuring an integrated driver and transistor in a single package. These GaN-based devices are easy to design into electronic products, paving the way for fast chargers that comply with the USB power delivery (PD) 3.0 type C standard while providing exceptional power performance and integration.

At this week's PCIM Europe conference in Nuremberg, Exagan is showcasing the use of its high-power-density GaN-on-silicon semiconductors to create ultra-fast, efficient and smaller 45- to 65-watt chargers. The company's exhibit demonstrates its electrical-converter expertise and how both G-FET and G-DRIVE can benefit new converter product designs and their applications.

"The market potential for our products is enormous including all portable electronic devices as well as homes, restaurants, hotels, airports, automobiles and more," said Frédéric Dupont, president and CEO of Exagan. "In the near future, users will be able to quickly charge their smart phones, tablets, laptops and other devices simply by plugging a standard USB cable into a small, generic mobile charger."

The ability of USB type C ports to serve as universal connections for the simultaneous transfer of electrical power, data and video is leading to tremendous growth. The number of devices with at least one USB type C port is forecasted to multiply from 300 million units in 2016 to nearly five billion by 2021, according to market research firm IHS Markit.

Exagan is working to accelerate the adoption of cost-effective GaN-based solutions for the charger market. The company uses 200-mm GaN-on-silicon wafers in its fabrication process, achieving highly cost efficient high-volume manufacturing. Exagan is now sampling its fast, energy-efficient devices to key customers while ramping up production to begin volume shipments of G-FET and G-DRIVE products.

About Exagan

Founded in 2014 with support from CEA-Leti and Soitec, Exagan is dedicated to accelerating the power-electronics industry's transition from silicon-based technology to GaN-on-silicon technology, enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters. Its GaN power switches are designed for manufacturing in standard 200-mm wafer fabs to provide high-performance, high-reliability products through a robust supply chain. The company's G-FET and G-DRIVE products offer very high power-switching performance with extremely low conduction losses, enabling unprecedented power integration and efficiency levels in electrical converters for applications including solar, industrial, automotive and IT electronics. Strategic partners include X-FAB Silicon Foundries and the international research institute CEA-Leti for 200-mm GaN technology and manufacturing and TÜV NORD GROUP for product quality, testing and reliability. Exagan is based in Grenoble and Toulouse, France. For more information, visit www.exagan.com.

