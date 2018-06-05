Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Snow Eagle Resources Ltd. ("Snow Eagle") and CannaTest Photonics Ltd. ("CannaTest") (collectively the "Companies") have completed the qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") previously announced, on the terms set out in the definitive agreement dated January 8, 2018 by amalgamating and continuing as FluroTech Ltd. ("FluroTech" or "the Company"). The Transaction was unanimously approved by the shareholders of both Snow Eagle and CannaTest represented in person or by proxy at their respective shareholder meetings.

Terms of Amalgamation

FluroTech will acquire all of the assets, properties, rights, and privileges, and be subject to all of the liabilities, contracts and obligations of each of the amalgamating corporations. Upon receipt of final approval of the Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), the common shares of FluroTech will begin trading on the TSXV under the symbol (TSXV: TEST). Final approval of the Transaction and the listing of FluroTech remains subject to the receipt by the TSXV of satisfactory final documentation in respect of the Transaction and the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin, which is expected later this week.

There were 49,651,527 common shares issued and outstanding immediately after the closing of the Transaction, with the former shareholders of Snow Eagle holding approximately 3.0% of the common shares of the Company and the former shareholders of CannaTest holding approximately 97.0% of the common shares of the Company.

The anticipated listing of FluroTech's shares falls in the same period as when the Company's marketing and branding plans commence. As FluroTech's website is introduced, the CompleTest brand will be unveiled and relevant corporate information and leadership positions will be accessible.

Further details on these and other terms of the Transaction are set out in the Joint Management Information Circular with respect to the Transaction dated April 24, 2018, which is available at www.sedar.com.

Management, Board of Directors and Auditors of the Corporation

The officers of FluroTech consist of Danny Dalla-Longa (Chief Executive Officer and President), Gary P. Jones (Chief Financial Officer), and Elmar J. Prenner (Chief Technology Officer) and Rex H. Kary (Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary.

FluroTech's board of directors is comprised of Danny Dalla-Longa, Elmar J. Prenner, Richard Hanson, Dr. Brendan Miles, and Sid Dutchak.

MNP LLP will be the auditor of the Company, upon completion of the Transactions.

About FluroTech Ltd.

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis plants. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest and consumable testing kits.

About CompleTest

CompleTest is FluroTech's flagship brand and product line. CompleTest is a portable, cost-effective, state-of- the-art cannabis testing device. It provides quick, accurate, and consistent testing results. It's designed for cultivators, dispensaries and anyone with a vested interest in consumer safety to test the quality and safety of their cannabis products and optimize potency yield.

