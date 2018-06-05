While intriguing, OPV technology has yet to achieve the commercial efficiency yield to be a serious competitor. Research institutes and companies worldwide are exploring compound and manufacturing methods as organic PV yields rise.Greek-based R&D team Organic Electronic Technologies (OET) reported a new efficiency record of 7.4% for a fully roll-to-roll (R2R), printed polymer-based, single junction organic photovoltaic (OPV) cell. The result has been independently corroborated by Nanotechnology Lab LTFN, of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, using a simulation of AM 1.5 illumination under ...

