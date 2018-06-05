The massive deal follows on Jinko's 2.75 GW supply deal with NextEra, as it deepens its presence in the U.S. market. As the world's largest supplier of PV modules, JinkoSolar is no stranger to big deals. However, the deals it has been signing as of late are setting new records for raw volume. Two months ago, JinkoSolar and NextEra revealed a 2.75 GW module deal, the largest seen by pv magazine staff to date, which provides the rationale for the PV maker's new Florida module factory. This morning, JinkoSolar followed on that by announcing a deal to supply 1.43 GW of PV modules - representing ...

