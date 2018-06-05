PLDA also unveils new features for its PCIe 4.0 Multiport Embedded Switch IP XpressSWITCH -including Non-Transparent Bridging (NTB).

PLDA, the industry leader in PCI Express interface IP solutions, today announced a demonstration of the Gen4SWITCH Multi-DS, first PCIe 4.0 switch platform with multiple-downstream ports using PLDA's XpressSWITCH IP. The demonstration will showcase several PCIe 4.0 endpoints moving data concurrently across the switch to host memory, and to each other via peer-to-peer communication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006118/en/

Gen4SWITCH Multi-DS (Photo: PLDA)

PLDA's Switch Platform with multiple downstream ports is ideally suited for:

PCIe 4.0 applications that require connection to multiple endpoints (ex: multiple PCIe 4.0 SSDs or NICs, or combination thereof)

Production testing of endpoint devices at PCIe 4.0 Gen4 speed

Peer-to-peer communication at PCIe 4.0 Gen4 speed

In addition, PLDA announced further innovation by incorporating advanced features into its XpressSWITCH IP, such as NTB required for high availability applications, and data path protection mechanisms required for mission-critical SoCs. These features include:

Advanced data protection including ECRC, LCRC, ECC and Parity

Non-Transparent Bridging (NTB) for Multi-Root Port connections

Switch upstream port with multiple physical functions

According to Arnaud Schleich, CEO of PLDA, "As high availability computing becomes the norm, PCI Express solutions that incorporate NTB will enable operation of multiple hosts in one system, while providing the reliability and quality capabilities essential for today's designers." Schleich adds, "PLDA has been a leader in PCIe and is ideally suited to deliver this cutting-edge functionality to our valued customers."

More Information:

For information on PLDA's XpressSWITCH products please visit the PCIe Switch webpage

To visit PLDA at PCI-SIG DevCon 2018 please visit https://pcisig.com/events/pci-sig-developers-conference-2018.

To discuss your specific project needs, please contact PLDA at sales@plda.com.

About PLDA

PLDA has been successfully delivering PCI and PCI Express IP for more than 20 years. With over 6,200 licenses, PLDA has established a vast customer base and the world's broadest PCIe ecosystem. PLDA has maintained its leadership over four generations of PCI Express specifications, enabling customers to reduce risk and accelerate time to market for their ASIC and FPGA based designs. PLDA provides a complete PCIe solution with its IP cores, FPGA boards for ASIC prototyping, PCIe BFM/testbenches, PCIe drivers, and APIs. PLDA is a global company with offices in North America (San Jose, California), Europe (France, Italy, and Bulgaria), and Asia (China, Taiwan).

PCI-SIG, PCI Express and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006118/en/

Contacts:

PLDA

Romain Tourneau, +33 4 28 38 04 66

Marketing Manager

rtourneau@plda.com