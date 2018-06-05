sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,776 Euro		+0,11
+6,60 %
WKN: A1XEN9 ISIN: GB00BJTNFH41 Ticker-Symbol: 81A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AO WORLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AO WORLD PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,81
1,898
17:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AO WORLD PLC
AO WORLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AO WORLD PLC1,776+6,60 %