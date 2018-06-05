White goods e-retailer AO World reported annual losses that were not as bad as had been feared and management said the new financial year has "started well" in both the UK and Europe, but caution remains given the unsure economic outlook and competitive pressures. The company said revenue grew 13.6% to £797m in the 12 months to 31 March, with UK revenues up 8% to £681m and European revenues up 55% on a constant currency basis. Group adjusted losses before interest, tax, depreciation and ...

