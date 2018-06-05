sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,67 Euro		-0,02
-1,18 %
WKN: A2DVGW ISIN: JE00BZ00SF59 Ticker-Symbol: QAB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUIZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUIZ PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUIZ PLC
QUIZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUIZ PLC1,67-1,18 %