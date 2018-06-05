Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets SSE PLC 5.9% Huaneng Renewables 5.9% China Everbright Intl. 5.8% Pennon Group 5.4% National Grid 5.3% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.9% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 4.8% Edison International 4.5% NRG Yield A & C Ords 4.1% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.9% DP World 3.6% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.2% Avangrid 3.1% Atlantica Yield 3.1% ACEA 3.0% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.8% EcoRodovias 2.8% Metro Pacific Investments 2.6% China Everbright Greentech 2.6% TransAlta Renewables 2.5%

At close of business on 31 May 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 14.7% Multi Utilities 22.1% Ports 3.6% Airports 1.6% Renewable Energy 31.2% Telecoms infrastructure 2.4% Water & Waste 16.0% Toll roads 2.8% Gas 8.8% Cash/Net Current Assets -3.2% 100.0%