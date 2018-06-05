sprite-preloader
05.06.2018 | 16:25
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
SSE PLC5.9%
Huaneng Renewables5.9%
China Everbright Intl.5.8%
Pennon Group5.4%
National Grid5.3%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.9%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)4.8%
Edison International4.5%
NRG Yield A & C Ords4.1%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.9%
DP World3.6%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.2%
Avangrid3.1%
Atlantica Yield3.1%
ACEA3.0%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.8%
EcoRodovias2.8%
Metro Pacific Investments2.6%
China Everbright Greentech2.6%
TransAlta Renewables2.5%

At close of business on 31 May 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity14.7%
Multi Utilities22.1%
Ports3.6%
Airports1.6%
Renewable Energy31.2%
Telecoms infrastructure2.4%
Water & Waste16.0%
Toll roads2.8%
Gas8.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets-3.2%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America32.5%
China22.3%
Latin America11.5%
United Kingdom11.3%
Global10.4%
India2.4%
Europe (excluding UK)3.0%
Asia (excluding China)6.2%
Middle East3.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets-3.2%
100.0%

© 2018 PR Newswire