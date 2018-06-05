Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, June 5
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|SSE PLC
|5.9%
|Huaneng Renewables
|5.9%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.8%
|Pennon Group
|5.4%
|National Grid
|5.3%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.9%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|4.8%
|Edison International
|4.5%
|NRG Yield A & C Ords
|4.1%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.9%
|DP World
|3.6%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.2%
|Avangrid
|3.1%
|Atlantica Yield
|3.1%
|ACEA
|3.0%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.8%
|EcoRodovias
|2.8%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.6%
|China Everbright Greentech
|2.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.5%
At close of business on 31 May 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|14.7%
|Multi Utilities
|22.1%
|Ports
|3.6%
|Airports
|1.6%
|Renewable Energy
|31.2%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.4%
|Water & Waste
|16.0%
|Toll roads
|2.8%
|Gas
|8.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-3.2%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|32.5%
|China
|22.3%
|Latin America
|11.5%
|United Kingdom
|11.3%
|Global
|10.4%
|India
|2.4%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|3.0%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.2%
|Middle East
|3.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|-3.2%
|100.0%