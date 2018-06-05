The global 3D optical microscope market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006167/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global 3D optical microscope market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increasing application of 3D microscopes in various industries. The measurement of surface topography and the shape and size of microscopic surface features are important to ensure the quality of manufacturing processes and to meet industry standards. 3D optical microscopes have been deemed to be an ideal tool for many of these metrology applications.

This market research report on the global 3D optical microscope market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in demand from the aerospace and automotive industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global 3D optical microscope market:

Global 3D optical microscope market: Growth in demand from the aerospace and automotive industry

In the global automotive industry, there is a worldwide increase in demand for high performance vehicles. These new high-performance variants have been developed using testing methods that examine the materials used in these vehicles and adjust them to obtain the desired performance.

"Microscopy devices such as 3D optical microscopes have been used in the automotive and aerospace industries for multiple tests such as engine calibrations, tire material examinations, and safety calculations. These microscopy devices are mainly used to identify flaws in the shape, size or strength of the materials used, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global 3D optical microscope market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global 3D optical microscope market by end-user (aerospace and automotive, healthcare, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The aerospace and automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for close to 37% of the market, followed by the healthcare segment. The market share of the healthcare segment is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global 3D optical microscope market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. However, the market share occupied by this region is anticipated to witness a small decrease, while the market share of APAC is expected to witness the maximum increase during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006167/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com