Loyakk to Launch First Blockchain Enabled Platform for Decentralised Businesses

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Loyakk Vega Enterprise Relationship Management platform will transform how companies collaborate and share data with partners across the world, increasing security, efficiency and governance

Loyakk is a Top 10 Blockchain Solution Vendor and is set to launch the world's first blockchain-powered enterprise business network platform that will transform how companies collaborate and share data with partners, distributors, channel and vendors across the world. The basis for this platform - built with patent-pending blockchain technology - is Loyakk's in-house token which protects and tracks critical business data across business networks.

Enterprises collectively lose billions of dollars every year through working with external partners, often facing data reconciliation problems, contract disputes, data leakage, and breakdown in communications.

The Loyakk Vega Enterprise Relationship Management platform is designed to address these issues and will offer a secure way to accelerate and streamline complex deals and projects involving multiple parties, minimise disputes and offer a secure and permissioned sharing of data and value. It will also offer improved security, efficiency and distributed governance and ensure standardisation of all interactions, communications and data reconciliation.

For more information about how this exciting new Loyakk solution will work, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7qiDCd1Dow.

Truly unique, this is the first time that a blockchain enabled platform has been harnessed for decentralised business networks, meaning that first-joiners get in on the ground floor with their initial ICO offering.

For more information on how to get in on the ground floor of this pioneering new venture, visit the Loyakk ICO page: https://loyakk.io .

What makes Loyakk a true "Blue Chip" ICO:

The world's 1st Blockchain-enabled Platform for Decentralised Business Networks

Addressing a global $100 billion+ market with a patent-pending solution

Includes existing customers including SAP, Novartis, Abbott Labs , Infosys

, Infosys A top-tier team with enterprise software and blockchain DNA

Leading blockchain and industry advisory team

Loyakk has premier technology and go-to-market partnerships in place

Loyakk has jointly announced blockchain solutions for insurance and wealth management with Mphasis - a billion-dollar global IT solutions leader and a Blackstone Company (World's largest Alternative Investments/Private equity firm)

For more information on Loyakk, visit: https://loyakk.io/.