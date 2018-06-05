sprite-preloader
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.06.2018
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 5

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 May 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Lukoil11.45
Sberbank10.14
Novatek 6.74
Tatneft Pao5.15
Garanti Bank4.34
PZU3.73
OTP Bank3.56
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank3.19
Gazprom3.03
CCC2.94


The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 May 2018 was as follows:

Russia63.07
Poland17.47
Turkey10.00
Hungary3.56
Romania4.75
Greece2.70
Czech rep3.04
Other European2.77
Cash & Equivalents-7.36

© 2018 PR Newswire