Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, June 5
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 May 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|11.45
|Sberbank
|10.14
|Novatek
|6.74
|Tatneft Pao
|5.15
|Garanti Bank
|4.34
|PZU
|3.73
|OTP Bank
|3.56
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|3.19
|Gazprom
|3.03
|CCC
|2.94
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 May 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|63.07
|Poland
|17.47
|Turkey
|10.00
|Hungary
|3.56
|Romania
|4.75
|Greece
|2.70
|Czech rep
|3.04
|Other European
|2.77
|Cash & Equivalents
|-7.36