

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has claimed that the first 500 days of the Trump administration was a period of 'unprecedented success.'



Addressing the media on Monday, which marked President Donald Trump's 500th day in office, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that since taking office, the President has strengthened American leadership, security, prosperity, and accountability. 'And as we saw from Friday's jobs report, our economy is stronger, Americans are optimistic, and business is booming.'



Taking a dig at Trump critics, Sanders pointed out that When the President predicted 3 percent economic growth, a number of economists didn't take him seriously, including President Obama's Director of the National Economic Council and Moody's chief economist.



'The economy has now grown by 2.8 percent during the first four full quarters of this administration. And we believe we are well on our way to reaching the level of growth the President has predicted,' she told reporters.



Responding to a question, the White House media official listed some of Trump's top foreign policy achievements.



Sanders classified moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem under that.



'Being tough on Russia, being tough on trade and making sure that countries that have engaged in unfair trade practices are held accountable' are among Trump's top foreign policy achievements, according to her.



She claimed that Trump has strengthened the United States' ties with a number of foreign leaders.



An advance team is in Singapore to finalize logistical preparations for Trump's June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



In the DMZ, the U.S. Ambassador's delegation continues diplomatic negotiations with the North Korean delegation. 'Discussions have been very positive, and significant progress has been made,' Sanders said.



